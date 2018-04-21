BBNaija: “Dear Nina,” – Nigerian lady writes open letter to Nina — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “Dear Nina,” – Nigerian lady writes open letter to Nina

“Dear Nina”

Nigerian Facebook user, Trishia Agomuo, who’s one of housemate, Nina’s supporters, has taken to her Facebook page to pen down a letter to her.

She writes,

Dear Nina

You wouldn’t know how happy i am to see you reach to the finals out of 20 housemates that came into big brother house. Not that you are the most intelligent, beautiful, hardworking etc but by the grace of God Almighty.

I remember when you told me about going to big brother with me so that we can go scatter the house… Lol… We concluded after school. But at the process we had issues (bestfriend issues) and you succeeded for what you pursued and left for South Africa. I heard about this and decided to send a good luck message to you, unfortunately, your phone has already been taken from you. When you went there and mentioned my name and also said i broke your heart…..

I couldn’t stop laughing cos i felt the bond from afar. Trust me, i never felt bad whenever you call others as close friends cos you and i know none of them are close to you. I only smiled cos it’s never your fault. I know a lot of insults, DM’s i have received from people requesting for me to talk against you just for the Internet.. Lol… but trust me babygirl, that’s the last thing i can ever do.

Nina Nina, a girl that consoles me whenever I’m heartbroken, the girl that always make sure we are in school together, have fun together, gossip together, laugh together etc. You told your mum you will be a celebrity one day, but she actually taught it was a joke. But now, mummy couldn’t believe her babygirl has made her proud.

I know you were surprise to see Bimbo on screen. Even when he wasn’t among people you keep mentioning their names. You couldn’t believe it but it was actually real. The real people are right behind you, no matter what. You will always be my Nina. I will always support and fight for you the way you have always love and fought for me.

Your family have always been my family and will always be. God knows i have worked hard as a best friend. And i will keep on working hard with your siblings and your other supporters this week.

Child of Grace that’s what you are.

God is with you Chinonso

This is where i drop my pen

#ThisWriteUpWillBeHere

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: “Dear Nina,” – Nigerian lady writes open letter to Nina appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

