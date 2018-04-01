BBNaija: Don Jazzy Heaps Praise On Bambam, Teddy A Despite Eviction — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Don Jazzy Heaps Praise On Bambam, Teddy A Despite Eviction

Bambam and Teddy A may have been evicted from the #BBNaija Double Wahala, but their performances in the house have earned them critical acclaim. Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy on Sunday evening praised the duo as “mad talented” and “ready for the industry”. In a tweet, Jazzy, who is reputed for spotting such talents as […]

The post #BBNaija: Don Jazzy Heaps Praise On Bambam, Teddy A Despite Eviction appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

