 BBNaija! Don Jazzy Speaks On Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Don Jazzy Speaks On Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Mavin boss, Donjazzy has reacted after Teddy A and Bam Bam were evicted this week. According to Don Jazzy, they will be fine because they are both talented. He wrote; Bam and Teddy will be very fine she. win or no win. they are mad talented and ready for the industry. #bbnaija Don Jazzy continued; […]

