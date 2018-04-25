BBNaija: ‘Don’t jump on every & any offer’ – Beverly Osu advises 2018 housemates — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: ‘Don’t jump on every & any offer’ – Beverly Osu advises 2018 housemates

Nigerian model and video vixen, Beverly Osu, who was a former Big Brother Africa housemate has given expert advice to the housemates of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 2018.

The model advised the Double Wahala housemates to be careful of the deals they accept from people. She expressed that since the reality show is over many people would try to use them.

According to her, the housemates should not jump into every offer made to them and try to spot real users.

Osu said:

“BBN IS OVER, now parasites come through in different forms..especially for the ladies..Don’t jump on any and every offer..learn to spot the real from the users…stand your grounds now. Don’t GET LOST IN THE HYPE.”

Source – Akpraise

The post #BBNaija: ‘Don’t jump on every & any offer’ – Beverly Osu advises 2018 housemates appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

