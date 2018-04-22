 BBNaija ‘Double Wahala records 170m votes- Official — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija ‘Double Wahala records 170m votes- Official

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

170 million people voted this season at the just concluded BBNaija “Double Wahala’reality TV show, organisers said . Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the TV reality show said this on Sunday. He said also that 30 million people voted in the final that saw Miracle Igbokwe clinching the prize money of N25 million and a SUV worth N12million and a trip for two valued at N4.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.