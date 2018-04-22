 BBNaija! Ebuka Announce The Breakdown Of The N45M Prize Won By Miracle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Ebuka Announce The Breakdown Of The N45M Prize Won By Miracle

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

As Miracle emerged the winner BBNaija 2018 reality TV sho, Ebuka few minutes ago announced the breakdown of the 45M as follows: Cash price 25M, SUV 12M, All expense paid trip 4.5M, home appliances worth 3.5.

The post BBNaija! Ebuka Announce The Breakdown Of The N45M Prize Won By Miracle appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.