BBNaija: Even After Big Brother, Nina Will Always Be My Babe – — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Even After Big Brother, Nina Will Always Be My Babe –

Two of Big Brother Naija’s housemates Miracle and Nina have told Ebuka during the eviction show tonight that nothing changes about their relationship even after the show.

According to Miracle, nothing is going to change “She’s my babe” he told the house.

The two had become an item after they were paired at the beginning of the show many weeks ago, from being partners, the two had become lovers and developed a strong bond.

While answering Ebuka’s questions, Nina had also backed up Miracle’s words that nothing would change “He’s my everything” she said.

This is however contrary to what Nina had told some of her colleagues earlier in the week. The young woman had said she would not be continuing her relationship with Miracle outside Big Brother.

She had probably made the new statement tonight to pat Miracle’s ego.

