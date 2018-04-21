BBNaija: Evicted housemate, Khloe oozes sex appeal in kinky outfit at BBN homecoming party — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Evicted housemate, Khloe oozes sex appeal in kinky outfit at BBN homecoming party

Khloe oozes sex appeal

The recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemates had their homecoming party yesterday and they made sure to put on impressive fashionable looks.

Drama queen in particular, Khloe really brought some serious sex appeal as she donned a quite kinky outfit that had parts of her bosom on display.

When she was evicted, the lovely had said she’d be focusing more on her clothing line, so this outfit of hers just might be in promotion of her business… but would you dare to rock such revealing outfit?

Other ex-housemates were also present at the homecoming party to gyrate with the recently evicted housemates.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Evicted housemate, Khloe oozes sex appeal in kinky outfit at BBN homecoming party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

