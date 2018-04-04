BBNaija: Evicted Housemate, Teddy A's Fans Are Donating 5,000 Each To Make Up The 45 Million Prize Money — Nigeria Today

I would have said “what a silly move by the fans of evicted big brother Nigeria housemate, Teddy A. His fans have resolved to donate the sum of N5000 each to the tune of the N45m he didn’t have the chance to win the big brother naija double wahala show, but who am I to say is a silly move?

When we have the less privilege, orphanages, ill people and terminally ill people in the society who require this kind of help and yet Nigerians taught it wise to donate N45m for a celebrity just to make sure he gets the money he missed.

Sometimes we just misplace our priorities in this nation. Anyway, congrats to Teddy A if his fans are able to do that for him. This further cements the saying that ” bad is always rewarded”.