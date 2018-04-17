BBNaija: Evicted housemates Anto & Lolu meet with Davido at Beat FM (Photos) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Evicted housemates Anto & Lolu meet with Davido at Beat FM (Photos) – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
#BBNaija: Evicted housemates Anto & Lolu meet with Davido at Beat FM (Photos)
BBNaija Lolu and Anto have begun their mediatour and were opportuned to meet with Davido. They were guests on The Morning Show with Olisa Adibua and Osi Suave. The show also had Davdio on air which was how they met. Khloe is absent for the media tour …
