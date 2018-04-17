BBNaija: Evicted housemates Anto & Lolu meet with Davido at Beat FM (Photos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Evicted housemates Anto & Lolu meet with Davido at Beat FM (Photos)

BBNaija Lolu and Anto have begun their mediatour and were opportuned to meet with Davido.

They were guests on The Morning Show with Olisa Adibua and Osi Suave.

The show also had Davdio on air which was how they met.

Khloe is absent for the media tour because she had done hers the first time she was out of the BBNaija house.

Anto was indeed pleased with his presence and all her fans out there, taking to instagram she shared the below photo, with the caption;

“Having a great time with @olisaadibua and @osi_suave of @thebeat999fm

What a privilege to meet @davidoofficial ….I am a star �� For ever grateful to you guys”

