BBNaija: Ex-BBA star, Tayo Faniran fights dirty over people slamming Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Ex-BBA star, Tayo Faniran fights dirty over people slamming Cee-C

Tayo Faniran fights dirty

Big Brother Africa former housemate, Tayo Faniran who represented Nigeria during his time, has slammed people making Cee-C look like the devil in the Big Brother Naija house.

The PayPorte ambassador admitted that he has seen her soft side and when a fan who didn’t quite agree with him came at him, he made sure to drag this fan to the mud.

Tayo Faniran had tweeted;

Why are they making it obvious that they dislike Ceecee,she has been too much at times but I’ve seen her soft side,I admire her confidence and self believe #BBNaija

And then the following ensued when a fan decided to reply him,

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Ex-BBA star, Tayo Faniran fights dirty over people slamming Cee-C appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

