 #BBNaija: Ex-BBA star, Tayo Faniran fights dirty over people slamming Cee-C — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Ex-BBA star, Tayo Faniran fights dirty over people slamming Cee-C

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tayo Faniran fights dirty

Big Brother Africa former housemate, Tayo Faniran who represented Nigeria during his time, has slammed people making Cee-C look like the devil in the Big Brother Naija house.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The PayPorte ambassador admitted that he has seen her soft side and when a fan who didn’t quite agree with him came at him, he made sure to drag this fan to the mud.

Tayo Faniran had tweeted;

Why are they making it obvious that they dislike Ceecee,she has been too much at times but I’ve seen her soft side,I admire her confidence and self believe #BBNaija

And then the following ensued when a fan decided to reply him,

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Ex-BBA star, Tayo Faniran fights dirty over people slamming Cee-C appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.