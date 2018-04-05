BBNaija ex-housemate, Gifty under attack as she bares breast — Nigeria Today

BBNaija ex-housemate, Gifty under attack as she bares breast
Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers, has come under heavy attack after baring her breast in a raunchy picture already gone viral on the internet. The light-skinned actress on Wednesday evening shared a picture on her Instagram page where she was almost naked. The post did not go down well with some of her […]
