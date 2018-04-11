BBNaija: Ex-Housemate Marvis goes topless in new photos released on Instagram — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Ex-Housemate Marvis goes topless in new photos released on Instagram

Marvis shares topless photos

Former BBNaija See Gobe housemate, Marvis Nkpornwi has shared topless photos.

In the photos, her body is seen to be painted.

See photos below:

Marvis went topless for her new EP set to be released tomorrow.

The body painting photoshoot has the EP title, ‘Here’ written on her body.

As usual, this action has been heavily criticized by some moralists and fundamentalists on social media.

Marvis is a rapper, actress, model and entrepreneur.

She went through nursery, primary and secondary education within the city of Port-Harcourt, remarkably passing the Common Entrance Examination into secondary school from Primary Five.

Her interest in entertainment led her to study Mass Communication in a Madonna University, Okija, where she graduated in 2009.

Her keen interest in Drama, media, arts and everything entertainment steered her to Royal Arts Academy film school, where she took a short course and played an active role in a short film titled “BLURRED”.

