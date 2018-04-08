BBNaija: Fans Troll Ebuka’s red suit (6 Things to note) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Fans Troll Ebuka’s red suit (6 Things to note)

Big Brother Nigeria host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocked a red suit for the Sunday eviction show today. The show host, who does no wrong in the eyes of everyone when it comes to fashion was for the first time dissed for his outfit.

According to the fans, Ebuka’s suit looked like those worn by Nollywood actor, Kanayo o Kanayo in movies where he plays ritualist. See funny reactions below;

Ebuka channeling out his inner Kanayo o Kanayo…. which kind of red ritual money dressing is this?#bbnaija — Uncle Stephen (@ItsUncleStephen) April 8, 2018

The only thing remaining for Ebuka is to bring out calabash and tell someone to sacrifice their wife for money after sleeping in a graveyard for three nights. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) April 8, 2018

Ebuka giving them Upper Iweka suit with international exposure — Chinny Ugegbe Oyibo (@Nwanlecha1) April 8, 2018

Ebuka can SLAY in any outfit no qualms.. If it was Sean Tizzle that wore this Red Suit.. am sure he will spend the better part of this evening blocking tweeps #BBNaija — #BBNaija (@TWEETORACLE) April 8, 2018

