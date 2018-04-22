BBnaija Finale: Tobi Clinches Third Position — Nigeria Today

#BBnaija Finale: Tobi Clinches Third Position

Big Brother naija 3 Double Wahala Grand finale is ongoing, this finale would see to the emergence of the winner of the reality show.

Tobi one of the top three housemates have been evicted, this come after Alex and Nina was evicted.

We wish him the very best going forward.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

