BBnaija Finale: Tobi Clinches Third Position — Nigeria Today

#BBnaija Finale: Tobi Clinches Third Position

Posted on Apr 22, 2018

Big Brother naija 3 Double Wahala Grand finale is ongoing, this finale would see to the emergence of the winner of the reality show.

Tobi one of the top three housemates have been evicted, this come after Alex and Nina was evicted.

We wish him the very best going forward.

