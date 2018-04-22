BBnaija Finale Update: Alex Evicted — Nigeria Today

#BBnaija Finale Update: Alex Evicted

The final show of big brother is ongoing and of course today the winner of the show themed Double Wahala would be announced.

Recall there are just five housemate remaining in the house, Alex one of the Big brother naija housemate has been evicted.

The 22 year old beauty throughout her stay on the show, was a vibrant young lad, who has a great talent in writing and speaking, we wish her the very best ahead.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

