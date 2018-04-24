 #BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija finalists have arrived the country Monday night, with controversial first runner up Cynthia Nwadioha, popularly known as Cee-C, receiving  a dummy cheque of  N2 million from her fans. “Team Cee-C”, as her fans called themselves, proved that they are indeed lovers of the ‘drama queen’, and they remain loyal no matter the […]

