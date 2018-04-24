BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans

Big Brother Naija finalists have arrived the country Monday night, with controversial first runner up Cynthia Nwadioha, popularly known as Cee-C, receiving a dummy cheque of N2 million from her fans. “Team Cee-C”, as her fans called themselves, proved that they are indeed lovers of the ‘drama queen’, and they remain loyal no matter the […]

The post #BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

