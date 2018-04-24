BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans

Big Brother Naija finalists have arrived the country Monday night, with controversial first runner up Cynthia Nwadioha, popularly known as Cee-C, receiving a dummy cheque of N2 million from her fans.

“Team Cee-C”, as her fans called themselves, proved that they are indeed lovers of the ‘drama queen’, and they remain loyal no matter the odds.

Cee-C had the second highest votes in the Big Brother Naija games but she did not go home with any monetary reward.

Unlike other finalists, and some housemates, she did not win any of the sponsored tasks that could have earned her money gifts while she was in the house.

However, to make sure that their favourite housemate did not go home empty handed, the fans declared her their ‘BBNaija 2018 Winner’ and rewarded her with a N2 million cheque.

They dotted Cee-C amid jubilations, took photographs and handed her the sum which was rallied for her by her fans, before she met with her father.

The five finalists of the reality show — Miracle, Tobi, Nina, Cee-C and Alex, arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport amid glitz and glamour, as fans defied the night and came out in large numbers to wait for them.

They could barely get themselves away from the crowd, elated to see them.

However, winner of the show, Miracle, was quickly ‘smuggled’ away in a waiting SUV car from the crowd.

Big Brother Naija 2018, also known as Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala, was the third season of the Nigerian scripted version of the reality show Big Brother.

It was launched on Jan. 28, 2018 on DStv channel 198, with 20 housemates from different parts of the country, while ex-housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchend from season one anchored.

The third season ended on April 22, 2018, having run for 12 weeks (85 days), as housemate Miracle, a pilot, won the star prize and went away with N45 million.

NAN

The post #BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

