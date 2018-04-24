BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans
Big Brother Naija finalists have arrived the country Monday night, with controversial first runner up Cynthia Nwadioha, popularly known as Cee-C, receiving a dummy cheque of N2 million from her fans. “Team Cee-C”, as her fans called themselves, proved that they are indeed lovers of the ‘drama queen’, and they remain loyal no matter the odds. Cee-C had the second highest votes in the Big Brother Naija games but she did not go home with any monetary reward.
