BBNaija: Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy and other celebrities react as Miracle wins grand prize — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy and other celebrities react as Miracle wins grand prize





Celebrities react to Miracle winning BBNaija

After he was announced as the winner of the Big Brother Naija game earlier tonight, different celebrities have all taken to social media to celebrate him.

Miracle was announced winner of the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala show earlier tonight winning the grand prize of N45million – in light of his win, celebrities have begun celebrating the pilot.

Funke Akindele better known as Jenifa is one of the many celebs who has reacted to Miracle’s big win of the BBNaija 2018.





In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote “May that Miracle visit all of us, amen” … unlike other celebrities, the actress has no favorites and campaigned for none of the housemates.

Don Jazzy and other celebrities too, took to their social media platforms to react to Miracle’s win… See below:

It’s a Miracle. #bbnaija 2018 WINNER — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) April 22, 2018

Oya pls let’s get back to work o. Let’s not be lazy nigerian youths. #bbnaija — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) April 22, 2018

