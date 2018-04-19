BBNaija: Gifty blasts Uti Nwachukwu for defending Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Gifty blasts Uti Nwachukwu for defending Cee-C

BBNaija See Gobe housemate Gifty Powers has also jumped into the on-going criticism of Cee-C.

This time, she is attacking a former BBA winner, Uti Nwachukwu who in his post seemed to support the housemate on her insults on fellow housemate, Tobi.

According to Gifty, Uti did not say anything positive about Tobi and this implied that he was in full support of all that Cee-C did.

She wrote;

“With all these grammar it still doesn’t change the fact that she is a RAW MEAT. And you not saying something positive about Tobi, really shows you are in support of what your friend ceec did. the rule in BBN state that YOU SHOULD NEVER ABUSE ANYONE OR YOU WOULD GET DISQUALIFIED IMMEDIATELY. PS: A man will always be a man.”

Recall that Uti had earlier taken to Instagram to pen his support for Cee-C. And according to him, he is simply human and everyone is bound to make mistakes as a mortal being.

Read his note on Cee-C:

Kai!! CEEEECCC!!! U for Calm down na

aa�� Firstly, There is no excuse for her behaviour yesterday.I will never support speaking to anyone that way. It was a sad situation & I hope people hav learned the true value of Respect for Another Human Being.

That being Said, Cee-C We see YOUR flaws,we see your weaknesses.

NO BODY HOLY PASS! A lot OF us have had to go thru horrid experiences to learn self control.

I for one was extremely Brash in BBA2008 but came back a lot better in BBA 2010!

EVEN after winning my temper was still at dangerous levels and i knew there was a problem. Does this mean that i was a Bad horrible person? HECK NO! I grew and i am still growing!

Most of us that wear our emotions on our sleeves find it hard to conceal Love, Loyalty, Excitement and of corse the worst emotion-RAGE!

No one is perfect! Again, I am NOT JUSTIFYING HER BEHAVIOUR FROM YESTERDAY..no matter the poking or deliberate provocation,No one should react that way in public or in private..BUT THIS CAN ONLY BE LEARNED THROUGH EXPERIENCE. (trust me..i know)

We try to be better versions of ourselves daily but during this process sadly, we might still fall.

The ability to rise is what makes us victors.

Cee C we see you struggling to do better and in the process you fell..its all part of the process..its UR JOURNEY.. What saddens me more is the trolling/insults.A lot of u say she needs psychological help..so is this how u treat someone that needs help? With abuses/ridicule? COME ON!! WE CAN DO BETTER.

FROWN UPON IT BUT DONT TROLL!! Its dehumanizing.Temper justice with mercy.Dont act like what you have been condemning(Hypocrisy)

