BBNaija! Having Nina around will reduce closeness of female fans – Miracle — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Having Nina around will reduce closeness of female fans – Miracle

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

Big brother niaja 2018 winner ,Miracle, has disclosed what he plans to make out of his relationship with Nina, now that the show is over. Miracle said that having Nina around, will reduce the proximity of female fans and that with her it is easier to set the boundary. Here are excerpts from his interview […]

