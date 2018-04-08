BBNaija Housemate Cee-C’s Waec Result Leaks Online; Is It Real Or Fake (Photos) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Housemate Cee-C’s Waec Result Leaks Online; Is It Real Or Fake (Photos)

A picture of a Wassce Result alleged to be that of Cee-C WAEC has gone Viral online… The question now is “Is it Real Or Fake?”

Fans are beginning to react to her grades and so many of them think her grades are too poor for someone who claimed to

have studied law and is better than all the other housemates in the BBNaija House.

Check out the result and tell us what you think about her grades.

