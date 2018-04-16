BBNaija: Housemates choose Nina as final head of house — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Housemates choose Nina as final head of house

Nina Oyenobi has been chosen as the final Head of House in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ which will end on April 22.

The selection was made on Monday, as ‘Biggie’ asked the housemates to pick their last Head of House.

Nina’s selection was different from previous ones when housemates were given tasks with the winner becoming Head of House.

She was preferred by Tobi and Alex to CeeC, while Miracle and Nina chose CeeC, who agreed to perform the function. However, Tobi and Alex objected because they felt CeeC was too troublesome for the position.

They claimed that she may not be patient enough to change the batteries of the microphones.

Alex, who was the head of house before the meeting, offered to continue her tenure before the housemates eventually agreed on Nina.

This is Nina’s second tenure as Head of House as she previously held the position in Week 7, succeeding evicted housemate BamBam.

She was often described as a ‘weak’ housemate, was very emotional after the evictions on Sunday when she made it to the final week of the game.

The stylist is best known for her relationship with fellow housemate Miracle, her fashion sense and perceived complacency.

She and four other housemates, including CeeC, Miracle, Alex and Tobi are currently battling for the grand prize of N45m as the game approaches its finale.

