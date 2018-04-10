 BBNaija! Housemates That Are Up For The Final Eviction — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Housemates That Are Up For The Final Eviction

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The final nomination for eviction on the Big Brother Naija Season 3 took place this evening and here are the housemates that are up for possible eviction. It was a whole new twist as immediately after the Head of House task which Alex won ended. Alex picked a chance card 5 which placed everyone up […]

The post BBNaija! Housemates That Are Up For The Final Eviction appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.