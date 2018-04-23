 BBNaija: How fans welcomed Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina & Cee-c at the airport — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: How fans welcomed Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina & Cee-c at the airport

It was a really crazy evening as fans went to welcome the 5 Big Brother Naija housemates from the airport. Fans of Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina & Cee-c couldn’t hold their excitement as they saw the new celebs whom they have spent the last 3 months watching.

As expected, the crowd at the airport was huge and body guards had protect the former housemates from eager fans waiting to take pictures. Here are some top reactions from the fans that sums up everything.

 

 

