BBNaija: How fans welcomed Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina & Cee-c at the airport — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: How fans welcomed Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina & Cee-c at the airport

It was a really crazy evening as fans went to welcome the 5 Big Brother Naija housemates from the airport. Fans of Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina & Cee-c couldn’t hold their excitement as they saw the new celebs whom they have spent the last 3 months watching.

As expected, the crowd at the airport was huge and body guards had protect the former housemates from eager fans waiting to take pictures. Here are some top reactions from the fans that sums up everything.

Shoe get size. Them know levels today. Only Miracle & CeeC entered a special car while d remaining 3 finalist left in a diff car #BBNaija — ESE (@ESE909) April 23, 2018

#BBNaija The welcome at the airport was maddddddddddddddddddddd🔥🔥🔥🔥 Family over everything!!!!! His dad, mom, brother and sister were present! Miracle won but Tobi is the WINNER! Forever a #TeamTobi 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Kunmi👑 (Tobi Bakre's Paddi) #TeamTobi (@callmekunmi) April 23, 2018

Chinekem oooooo Miracle And Nina Too Fresh ooo Come Fine ooo Biggie television Na

Didn't do them any good Biko These children too beautiful Tobi , cee-C and Alex look the same though Mina are beautiful #BBNaija — Ify_Uchendu 💋💋 (@Iphied_Barbie) April 23, 2018

So Alex followed Tobi home but Miracle left with his brothers without Nina. I love this song — Yomi (@Blvck_skinhead) April 23, 2018

