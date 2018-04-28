BBNaija: “How I felt after kissing Cee-C” – Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “How I felt after kissing Cee-C” – Tobi





Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Tobi, has shared the feeling he felt when he finally kissed his former romantic partner, Cee-c during the show.

Tobi, who has been on media tour after finishing in the top five in the Double Wahala edition of the reality television show, spoke with Punch recently.

Tobi said he was surprised when the long awaited kiss finally came, adding that even when it came, he felt Cee-c was playing game.





While in the Big Brother House, Cee-c and Tobi were chosen as strategic partners, a relationship which later brewed into a somewhat romantic affair.

But unlike other partners who shared kisses freely, Cee-c found it difficult to be that intimate with Tobi.

It took a long while before Tobi kissed Cee-c but it finally happened. Asked how he felt about the kiss, Tobi said,

“I actually did not see us kissing because I felt she had a picture she wanted to paint to the world, so I never really expected a kiss despite the fact that we played around the house and it was almost as if we were flirting with each other.

“Even when she kissed me, I thought she was playing a game with me and this is me being honest.

“The kiss came to me as a surprise and for a few days, I was worried because I began to wonder what game she was playing.

“That was a situation I did not understand.”

