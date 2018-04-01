 BBNaija! How Nigerians Voted For Their Favourite Housemates — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! How Nigerians Voted For Their Favourite Housemates

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Here is how viewers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2018 voted for housemates earlier nominated for eviction have emerged. BamBam, Cee-C, Nina and Teddy A were the housemates nominated for eviction this week and two out of these four have left the Big Brother house! Following their nominations, viewers were left to vote for […]

The post BBNaija! How Nigerians Voted For Their Favourite Housemates appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.