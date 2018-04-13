BBNaija: I am not in Cee-C good books- Tobi — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: I am not in Cee-C good books- Tobi

Tobi Bakre has told Big Brother that he is not in Cee-C good books.

This occurred in Yesterday’s diary session as a frustrated Tobi was at a loss on where to find the second piece of his Pepsi puzzle carefully hidden by Cee-C.

While many viewers saw Cee-C’s act as a terrible way of sabotaging Tobi’s game, Tobi promised to never give up in the Pepsi task as he was committed to never giving up even if tried.

“I am not in Cee-C’s good books and I know part of the reasons for this. We used to like each other and we have moved on from that. But that act didn’t go well with her, so I guess that is why.”

Biggie proceeded to asking Tobi about his personal relationship in house and he went further to say that he can never handle all the drama that comes with Cee-C. So he chose to stay away from her.

“I can’t seem to handle all the drama that comes with Cee-C. So I decided to stay away from her since even being housemates with Cee-C is not easy as she is always looking for a means to throw jabs and insults.”

Big Brother ended the diary session with words of adoration for Tobi as he continued to search for his missing puzzle.

