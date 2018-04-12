BBNaija: “I bear no grudges against her” – Nina’s boyfriend, Collins Uno — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “I bear no grudges against her” – Nina’s boyfriend, Collins Uno



After a Twitter account impersonating Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina’s boyfriend, Collins had been for the past few days slamming the contestant for the past few days, her real boyfriend has reacted by calling out the account.

The account, @uno_collins had for the past few days been slamming Nina on Twitter and then Collins, the real one, has now taken to his Instagram to react, saying he hold no grudges against Nina.

He wrote;

“Hello everybody…someone has been impersonating me on twitter…saying bad things about Nina…I bear no grudges for her.

This not me on Twitter… Its a fake account

This is the guy behind the fake twitter account…he was using this handle @Collins_uno,he goes by this handle now @Collins_neo..He is an imposter,an impersonator…that’s not me.”

The post #BBNaija: “I bear no grudges against her” – Nina’s boyfriend, Collins Uno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

