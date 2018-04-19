 BBNaija! I Can’t Share Teddy A With Another Woman – BamBam (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! I Can’t Share Teddy A With Another Woman – BamBam (Video)

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Chatting with TooXclusive TV, the soft-spoken singer and actress who attained the title of ‘Queen B’ due to a display of an unperturbed originality of herself while on TV, has opened up on topical questions ranging from her personal life (coming from a pastoral background) to her passion for creative arts and entertainment, as well […]

The post BBNaija! I Can’t Share Teddy A With Another Woman – BamBam (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.