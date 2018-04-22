BBNaija: “I judged you before, I won’t anymore” – Evicted housemate, Khloe writes Cee-C; roots for her to win — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “I judged you before, I won’t anymore” – Evicted housemate, Khloe writes Cee-C; roots for her to win





Following her eviction from the Big Brother house, drama queen Khloe, has written a heartfelt letter to housemate, Cee-C as she says though she judged her before, she won’t judge her anymore.

This comes just few days after it was reported that the controversial housemate had a quite rough family background and so it may have been the reason for her behaviour in the house.





Khloe, who just might have seen the news, moments ago, took to her page to write a heartfelt letter to her stating that she’s a strong woman and anyone who thinks they’re without sin, be the first to cast a stone…

Khloe wrote,

I always say dis to you girl. You only know yourself,

No1 does .. mirror mirror on the wall spot my flaws and I ll embrace them,not to continue but to be a better person. Told you wen in doubt, talk to your self via mirror( I do dis always) and you listen.

No such thing as a life that’s better than yours. I dint know your heart was that pure and fragile. I have judged you but not anymore. A lot been asking why trolls don’t get to me it’s because i already insult myself befor u do so it’s irrelevant to listen to others wen I know myself, that’s what you doing too B .you are strong , wise and intelligent . Cee-c met herself ….. HAVE YOU MET YOURSELF????????? Let he who’s without sin be the 1st to type any negativity comment here and let My God judge your case) @ceec_official let’s get it

The post #BBNaija: “I judged you before, I won’t anymore” – Evicted housemate, Khloe writes Cee-C; roots for her to win appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

