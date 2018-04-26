BBNaija! “I love Miracle” – Nina Confess — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! “I love Miracle” – Nina Confess

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Nina has spoke on the state of her relationship with winner, Miracle. In a question and answer session on Payporte last night, she revealed she loves him and also addressed some other questions. Miracle did the same but avoid most questions on their relationship. However, he shared this adorable picture […]

The post BBNaija! “I love Miracle” – Nina Confess appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

