BBNaija: “I pity the woman that will date that one” – Bobrisky slams Tobi for snitching on Nina to Miracle — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “I pity the woman that will date that one” – Bobrisky slams Tobi for snitching on Nina to Miracle

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky is not taking it easy with anyone who tries to talk bad about his favourite big brother Naija housemate, Nina.

He has taken to Instagram to slam Tobi after he told Miracle all what Nina said when she cried to him about her relationship with Miracle.

He wrote;

Nina don’t worry team Nina are voting for u. Tobi is another devil in that house. Have never see a man gossiping stupidity like tobi . I pity the woman that will date that one. All his frnd will know the sound track of his girlfriend on bed. Tobi is not a guy o ! As from today his name is Bobrisky second woman wrapper Amebo.

