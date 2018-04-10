BBNaija: I Was Molested At Age 5 – Lolu — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: I Was Molested At Age 5 – Lolu
Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu during his diary section this night revealed to Big Brother that he was molested at the age of 5 by their housemaid and it went out on for four years. According to him, the housemaid subjected him to lots of punishments whenever he refused to comply with her orders. He […]
The post #BBNaija: I Was Molested At Age 5 – Lolu appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!