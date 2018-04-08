BBnaija! “I Wasn’t Masturbat1ng, I Was Sleeping” – Ahneeka Reveals — Nigeria Today

BBnaija! “I Wasn’t Masturbat1ng, I Was Sleeping” – Ahneeka Reveals
Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ahneeka got a lot of people talking after a video of her possibly masturbat1ng surfaces online. In a new interview with Broadway TV, Ahneeka has reacted to the viral video, and claimed that she was only sleeping, and not masturbat1ng. She also spoke further about her fellow housemate, Teddy A […]
The post BBnaija! "I Wasn't Masturbat1ng, I Was Sleeping" – Ahneeka Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.
