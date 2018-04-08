BBnaija! “I Wasn’t Masturbat1ng, I Was Sleeping” – Ahneeka Reveals — Nigeria Today

BBnaija! “I Wasn’t Masturbat1ng, I Was Sleeping” – Ahneeka Reveals

Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ahneeka got a lot of people talking after a video of her possibly masturbat1ng surfaces online. In a new interview with Broadway TV, Ahneeka has reacted to the viral video, and claimed that she was only sleeping, and not masturbat1ng. She also spoke further about her fellow housemate, Teddy A […]

The post BBnaija! “I Wasn’t Masturbat1ng, I Was Sleeping” – Ahneeka Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

