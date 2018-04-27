BBNaija: “I’ll be going for counseling & anger management classes, after my media tour” — CeeC — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “I’ll be going for counseling & anger management classes, after my media tour” — CeeC

1st runner up of Big Brother Naija 2018, Cynthia Nwadiora, Cee-C who is known for her temper and anger issues has confirmed that she’ll be going for counseling as soon as she completes her media rounds.

While responding to questions from her fans via an interactive session on the Payporte Instagram page, Cee-C replied a fan who asked,

‘will you be going for counselling’?

She replied,

‘sure ma’am, its been arranged. After the media tour’.

When another fan asked the question akin to the one above, Cee-C replied that she indeed needs anger management classes.

The fan asked, “I hope you have started looking for counseling centres ? You really need it”

To which Cee-C then replied, “Yea I need anger management classes..”

The former housemate had earlier sent out love to her celebrity supports including Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson, who went above and beyond to support her while she was in the house.

Showing gratitude to her fans, she wrote,

It’s all gratitude,I am humbled by your love and the support. You fought for me and that makes me so happy. I am still overwhelmed by all the love. Yoooooo!!! this love is amazing @julietibrahim @lydiaforson @siruti @dillishmathews @queenofswaggerofficialpage @blue_mbombo @dabotalawson @iam_smalldoctor @chikeretchidi @nuella_njubigbo @blessing_ceo @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel @mizwanneka @uchennannanna @bibyonce

The post #BBNaija: “I’ll be going for counseling & anger management classes, after my media tour” — CeeC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

