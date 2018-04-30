BBNaija! ‘I’ll kill Nina, I’ll kill Cee-C, I won’t smash either of them’ – Tobi reveals — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! ‘I’ll kill Nina, I’ll kill Cee-C, I won’t smash either of them’ – Tobi reveals

Big Brother Naija finalist, Tobi Bakre has said he can’t “smash” Cee-C or Nina but he can definitely Marry Alex. When playing the Smash, Marry, or Kill game at Cool FM, Tobi was asked who he will smash, marry, or kill between Alex, Nina, and Cee-C? And he replied: I’ll kill Nina, kill Cee-C, […]

