BBNaija: I’ll Pick Leo Over Tobi- Alex Reveals — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: I’ll Pick Leo Over Tobi- Alex Reveals
Alex, a former Big brother Nigeria contestant, who got really close to Tobi during the last stages of the show, has revealed that if she were to choose between her strategic partner Leo or Tobi, she would go for the former. She said this during an interview with Africa Magic TV before leaving South Africa. […]
