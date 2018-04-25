 BBNaija: I’ll Pick Leo Over Tobi- Alex Reveals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija: I’ll Pick Leo Over Tobi- Alex Reveals

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Alex, a former Big brother Nigeria contestant, who got really close to Tobi during the last stages of the show, has revealed that if she were to choose between her strategic partner Leo or Tobi, she would go for the former. She said this during an interview with Africa Magic TV before leaving South Africa. […]

The post BBNaija: I’ll Pick Leo Over Tobi- Alex Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.