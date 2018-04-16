 #BBNaija: Isn't Housemate Miracle The Luckiest Guy? He Won Another N200,000 Wager — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Isn’t Housemate Miracle The Luckiest Guy? He Won Another N200,000 Wager

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

I was tipping Lolu to be the one who will win the Big Brother Nigeria grand prize of N45m but Miracle keep popping up every time and winning those little but huge prizes in the house. And now that Lolu is gone, its Miracle all the way.
He never seizes to amaze everybody, including those in the house as well as his fans outside. The only rival i think he has right now is the world and renowned and sexy Cee C. While Cee-C has been described as the real ‘Double Wahala’, it appears Miracle has all the luck in the house as he has once again emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge.

The lucky BBNiaja housemate, had earlier emerged winner of the season’s Payporte arena games challenge with a prize of N1 million. He also won the Pepsi Challenge carting away the sum of 1 million naira. Miracle was again lucky to have won N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Miracle won the cash in a contest with seven other housemates. They were all instructed by Big Brother to pick a box each labelled 1- 10. Big Bother, who presented the wager challenge as the simplest of the season, presented housemates with 10 suitcases with gift items in each of the boxes.

More grace to Miracle. 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.