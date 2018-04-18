BBNaija: “Its official, Cee-C is mad” – Toolz, Aramide & more react to Cee-C’s meltdown — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “Its official, Cee-C is mad” – Toolz, Aramide & more react to Cee-C’s meltdown

This morning, Cee-C went on a total tirade raining serious insults at fellow housemate, Tobi.

The clips which have been making rounds online has quite a lot of people reacting to it.

It all began when Tobi said he doesn’t like her anymore as they were about to prepare for their Close-Up task.

She started raining insults on him, cursing him for gossiping and talking behind her back with other housemates.

She warned him to steer clear from her and her matter because she is completely over him.

Meanwhile in all this, Tobi did not utter any abusive word to her. He just kept laughing as she ranted on.

She still called him a f#ck boy, saying he does not have anything to offer a grown woman like her.

Watch video below;

See a few of the reactions on Twitter below.

Dear women, never talk to a man the way CeeC has spoken to Tobi today no matter how provoked you are. It’s almost a sin! And of course, it goes both ways! #BBNaija — Linda Ikeji (@lindaikeji) April 18, 2018

Isn’t it against #BBNaija rules to verbally abuse another housemate? — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 18, 2018

The most irritating part of this whole #BBNaija saga is that my husband likes Ceec. He feels she’s strong and opinionated. I will give him strong and opinionated this week. I will clap my hands and follow him around. Let’s see how he survives. #BBNaija — Mrs. M (@En_MsIwara) April 18, 2018

I don’t think ceec is thinking about life after the show. — Aramide (@AramideMusic) April 18, 2018

Okay it’s official ceec is mad — Aramide (@AramideMusic) April 18, 2018

Ceec is still hurt Tobi rejected her and moved to ‘chewing gum girls’ O dun wayrey ponbele — Ekun (@Blvck_skinhead) April 18, 2018

Just watched the Ceec Insults on Tobi. If you support this girl, then you need a psychic evaluation. Put your sons in Tobis position and think of how they will feel if she insults him that way. This isnt Double Wahala, this is just a disgusting show that has no message #BBNaija — Brown (@SeGzyB19) April 18, 2018

The post #BBNaija: “Its official, Cee-C is mad” – Toolz, Aramide & more react to Cee-C’s meltdown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

