BBNaija: Khloe emerges the new head of House — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Khloe emerges the new head of House
Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, has been crowned the new Head of House for this week, making it the second time she’ll be occupying the position. Khloe was initially disqualified from the show, but was brought back to the House when Big Brother announces that viewers had the power to bring back two evicted housemates […]
The post BBNaija: Khloe emerges the new head of House appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!