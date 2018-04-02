 BBNaija: Khloe emerges the new head of House — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Khloe emerges the new head of House

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe,  has been crowned the new  Head of House for this week, making it the  second time she’ll be occupying the position. Khloe was initially disqualified from the show, but was brought back to the House when Big Brother announces that viewers had the power to bring back two evicted housemates […]

