BBNaija: Khloe replies critics blasting her over her choice of outfit — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Khloe replies critics blasting her over her choice of outfit

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khloe, who got evicted from the show, Twice, has reacted after Nigerians came for her over her choice of outfit to an eviction party held for the former housemates of the reality tv show.

The slim and dark-skinned reality tv star made it clear to her critics that there’s nothing wrong with her shape or who she is.

According to her, she is proud of her body and finally learning to love herself.

Khloe wrote on Instagram:

I come with no wrapping or pretty pink bows.

I am who I am, from my head to my toes.

I tend to get loud when speaking my mind.

Even a little crazy some of the time.

I’m not a size 8 and don’t care to be.

You can be you and I can be me.

To error is human or so that’s what they say.

Well, tell me who’s perfect

Anyway.”I’m proud of my body. I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else’s standards.”‘There’s nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am; you’re the one with the problem.”I think it’s so important for girls to love themselves and to treat their bodies the way they want .”

“I don’t wanna be shaped like a girl. I love being shaped like a woman, and trust me ladies, your man won’t mind either.” .Being an advocate for women is to make them proud of themselves and comfortable in their skins and body shape not shamed# outfit by @bypulchritude. daughterofgrace#kokomoney#kokobykhloe#queenkoko

