BBNaija: Khloe stuns in new photos braless — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Khloe stuns in new photos braless





Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has shared some very stunning make-up photos of herself on social media.

Here is what she wrote:

If I could be someone,

Who could I be?

My mother, my father,

or someone who’s free.

I wish I could be someone

Whose different in all ways.

Someone whose rich or famous,

Or has those days.

If I could be someone,

I would choose to be free.

Free from rants and the Media,

Choose to be filled with joy and glee.

If I could be someone,

I know exactly who to be…

Unique and different from all,

I would choose to be me.

Recall that after critics came for her over her reaction when Miracle was announced winner of the Big Brother Naija show Sunday night, Khloe responded.





According to her, she lost a bet when Miracle was announced winner of the game show – she obviously had placed her bet on Cee-C and so hearing that Miracle had won made her desponding.

At the time, Khloe was all anxious when Ebuka went all silent – for effect – before announcing who the winner of the show was… and then he did announce the winner and Khloe was seen with a scornful look thereafter, meaning she obviously wasn’t pleased the pilot got to win.

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaija: Khloe stuns in new photos braless appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

