BBNaija: Linda Ikeji advises women to never talk to a man the way Cee-C talks to Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Linda Ikeji advises women to never talk to a man the way Cee-C talks to Tobi
Linda Ikeji has taken to Twitter to advise women to desist from talking to men the way Cee-C did to Tobi today.
In case you missed it, Cee-C has been verbally abusing Tobi all day and the young man has so far kept his cool and even tried to turn it into a joke.
Linda wrote;
“Dear women, never talk to a man the way CeeC has spoken to Tobi today no matter how provoked you are. It’s almost a sin! And of course, it goes both ways! #BBNaija”
Watch some videos below;
