BBNaija: Linda Ikeji advises women to never talk to a man the way Cee-C talks to Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Linda Ikeji advises women to never talk to a man the way Cee-C talks to Tobi

Linda Ikeji advises women

Linda Ikeji has taken to Twitter to advise women to desist from talking to men the way Cee-C did to Tobi today.

In case you missed it, Cee-C has been verbally abusing Tobi all day and the young man has so far kept his cool and even tried to turn it into a joke.

Linda wrote;

“Dear women, never talk to a man the way CeeC has spoken to Tobi today no matter how provoked you are. It’s almost a sin! And of course, it goes both ways! #BBNaija”

Watch some videos below;

