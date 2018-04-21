 #BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party! - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party!

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


#BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party!
Last night, as is customary to Big Brother Naija, evicted housemates Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey and Khloe had their Homecoming party. They were also joined by former housemates Angel, Ifu Ennada and Princess as they partied all night. See photos below
