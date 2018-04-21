BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party! - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party! – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
#BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party!
Information Nigeria
Last night, as is customary to Big Brother Naija, evicted housemates Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey and Khloe had their Homecoming party. They were also joined by former housemates Angel, Ifu Ennada and Princess as they partied all night. See photos below …
BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey, Khloe Stun At Homecoming Party
#BBNaija's Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey & Khloe turn up at Homecoming Party!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!