BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party! — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party!
BBNaija homecoming party
Last night, as is customary to Big Brother Naija, evicted housemates Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey and Khloe had their Homecoming party.
They were also joined by former housemates Angel, Ifu Ennada and Princess as they partied all night.
See photos below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post #BBNaija: Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Rico, Ifu & more turn up at Homecoming Party! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!