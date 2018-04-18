 #BBNaija: Lolu talks Relationships & being Friends with Cee-C Outside the House in New Interview with Delphine Okobah | Watch — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Lolu talks Relationships & being Friends with Cee-C Outside the House in New Interview with Delphine Okobah | Watch

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

In a quick chat with Youtuber Delphine Okobah, former Big Brother Naija housemate Lolu clears the air on having a girlfriend outside the house and how he was able to relate with fellow housemate Cee C after their altercation when they were paired together.

