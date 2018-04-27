 BBNaija! Loved Up Photo Of Tobi Carrying Alex On His Back — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Loved Up Photo Of Tobi Carrying Alex On His Back

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

Tobi has always been open about his interest in the 21 year old girl Alex who won the hearts of many with her dance skills during the Big Brother Naija reality show in South Africa. Alex’s former romance and strategic partner, Leo has stayed off the picture despite Alex talking about giving him a chance […]

